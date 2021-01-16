Donegal County Council funding available for Irish-language shopfronts

Donegal County Council is reminding business people and landlords that funding is now available for Irish-language shopfronts.

The Council said: "Funding is now available to support the conservation of traditional Irish-language shopfronts.

To qualify, structures must be included, or eligible for inclusion, in the Record of Protected Structures.

"Applications close at 4pm on Monday, January 25, 2021."

Information of all of the conservation grants available can be found: HERE.