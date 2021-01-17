Weather: Cloudy start in many places but it will be mainly dry

Today will see a few bright spells with isolated showers to start with in places. Cloud will increase from the west bringing scattered outbreaks of rain for the afternoon and evening, most frequent in the northwest. Maximum temperatures of six to nine degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

According to Met Éireann, the outlook is for unsettled weather and for it to turn much colder from mid-week.

Tonight will be mainly dry. Lowest temperatures of one to four degrees in moderate southwest winds with a touch of frost in sheltered areas.