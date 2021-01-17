Contact

Good planning and safety measures means a Donegal Credit Union can remain open despite Covid case

Customers can also access services remotely if they wish

Reporter:

Siobhán McNamara

Donegal Town Credit Union has announced that a team member has tested positive for Covid-19. 

However, due to measures put in place at the Credit Union, they can remain open with a limited number of staff. Management issued a statement informing customers of the current situation, thanking them for their patience and assuring them that their safety is paramount.

The statement reads: “Unfortunately, we have been made aware of positive Covid-19 results on our team at Donegal Town Credit Union. 

“Management and staff are committed to following Covid-19 guidelines. The health and safety of our team and our members is a priority. 

“Since early January we have been working with a split team and hence the team currently working in the Credit Union have not been in contact with the confirmed cases. “The premises is deep-cleaned on a regular basis.

“As an essential service to our members, we will remain open over the coming days. However, we will be operating with reduced staff numbers. 

“We would ask members to access our services remotely where possible and to avoid physically calling in to our offices unless essential. 

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Information on accessing services remotely as well as updates on Covid-19 can be found online at www.donegaltowncreditunion.com

Customers can also call 074 9721293 or email office@donegaltowncu.ie

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

