Union calls for final year nurse and midwifery students to be given healthcare assistant pay

"Students have been put in incredibly risky situations with no pay and weakened protections."

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has called for clarity over the continuation of work placements for Fourth Year students.

It was announced on Saturday that First and Third Year students would have their work placements cancelled for at least two weeks. According to INMO, The Department has stated that these students will not be offered temporary healthcare assistant contracts over this period, as they were earlier in the pandemic.

Final year students are to remain in their placements, with their rostered hours valued as half those of an equivalent nurse or midwife.

INMO has sought clarity and requested that their pay is increased to the healthcare assistant grade, as it was in March. The union says that this would better reflect the workload and risk those final-year interns face.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “This is last-minute decision and further clarity is needed. Students have been put in incredibly risky situations with no pay and weakened protections.

“Those interns who are being asked to continue working need to be valued properly. Earlier in the pandemic, their pay was increased to take account of the risks and workload they faced. The Minister should do the right thing and reinstate that policy.”

