EXPLAINER: What to do if stopped at checkpoint while travelling for Covid-19 test in Donegal

Gardaí have issued guidance on what to do if stopped at a checkpoint while travelling for the purpose of a Covid-19 test.

A garda spokesperson said: "If you are travelling to or from a Covid-19 test centre and stopped at a Garda checkpoint, please do not open your window.

"Please keep your windows closed and display your test appointment through the window.

"It is vital that you wear a face covering also if you have symptoms of Covid-19.

"Let's ensure we all stay safe."