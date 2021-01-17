EXPLAINER: What to do if stopped at checkpoint while travelling for Covid-19 test in Donegal

Contact
How to respond if stopped by gardaí while travelling for Covid-19 test
Gardaí have issued guidance on what to do if stopped at a checkpoint while travelling for the purpose of a Covid-19 test.
A garda spokesperson said: "If you are travelling to or from a Covid-19 test centre and stopped at a Garda checkpoint, please do not open your window.
"Please keep your windows closed and display your test appointment through the window.
"It is vital that you wear a face covering also if you have symptoms of Covid-19.
"Let's ensure we all stay safe."
