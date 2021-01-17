Dog 'hands himself in' to gardaí on checkpoint duty in Donegal

Contact
Gardaí in Donegal are seeking to reunite this dog with its owner
Gardaí are seeking to reunite this dog with its owner.
He 'handed himself in' at a checkpoint on Saturday morning.
Gardaí took to Facebook to say: "This lad rocked up to a checkpoint this morning in the Kilmacrennan Sub District on his way to see his girlfriend who lives over 5km away. Unfortunately, at this time it is a non essential journey!
"If you know who he is please contact Milford Garda Station on 0749153060."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.