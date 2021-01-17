Dog 'hands himself in' to gardaí on checkpoint duty in Donegal

Gardaí are seeking to reunite this dog with its owner.

He 'handed himself in' at a checkpoint on Saturday morning.

Gardaí took to Facebook to say: "This lad rocked up to a checkpoint this morning in the Kilmacrennan Sub District on his way to see his girlfriend who lives over 5km away. Unfortunately, at this time it is a non essential journey!

"If you know who he is please contact Milford Garda Station on 0749153060."