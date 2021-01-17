Retail worker seriously assaulted with implement after 'advising customer of failure to wear face covering'

Contact
Gardaí have arrested woman for serious assault on retail worker
Gardaí investigating a serious assault that occurred in the north west have arrested and charged a woman in her early twenties.
At approximately 6.45pm on Saturday, a woman entered a premises in Sligo Town without a required face covering. The woman was advised of her failure to wear a face covering.
The woman left the premises but returned shortly after and allegedly assaulted a female member of staff a number of times with an implement before fleeing on foot.
The injured female was taken to Sligo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The woman who presented voluntarily at Sligo Garda Station, was arrested by Gardaí and detained at Ballymote Garda Station.
She has since been charged and will appear before Sligo District Court on Thursday.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.