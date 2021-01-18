N4 roadworks coming into Sligo Town will impact travel from south Donegal

Contact
N4 roadworks will impact drivers travelling for essential purposes
Donegal drivers commuting for work purposes to Sligo Town or towards Sligo University Hospital have been warned about road works that may affect their journeys for the next two weeks.
However, most Donegal drivers will be affected by the 5km travel restrictions currently in force.
Sligo County Council have said:
"In order to facilitate necessary works associated with the N4-N15 Sligo Urban Improvement Scheme at the N4/Markievicz road junction, the Left Turn exit slip from the N4 Southbound onto Markievicz road will be closed from 8am on the morning of Monday 18th January for two weeks and a diversion will be in place for traffic travelling southbound along the N4 towards the R870 Markievicz Road."
At present, lockdown regulations throughout the country mean that people cannot drive more than 5km from their home, unless it is for essential travel purposes only.
