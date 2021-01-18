Cash boost for Donegal outdoor recreations projects

Contact
Lough Trusk outside Ballybofey, one of the schemes that received approval today
Seven projects in Donegal have received a cash boost today following the announcement of a total of €136,199.30 for approvals under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme 2020.
The sum of €20,000 has been allocated for the enhancement of trails in the following areas:
Bealacht na Gaeltachta: (Gweedore area, The Rosses, Fintown and Glencolmcille)
Lehardan Habour Wall: (Lehardan, Rathmullan)
Trusk Lough Trail: (Ballybofey)
Tip O'Neill Trails and Urris Loops: (Drumfries, Buncrana to Urris, Clonmany)
Mountain Top Walk: (Letterkenny)
The sum of €17,988.30 has been allocated to Ard na Mona Looped Walk for the provision of car park at Ard na Mona Woods, Greenan, Lough Eske while €17,211 has been approved for Corrán Binne Trail for the enhancement to the trail access at Largatreaney Horn Head, Dunfanaghy.
