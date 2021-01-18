Heavy and persistent rain expected in Donegal later this evening

Contact
Rain forecast for Donegal
It has been colder than usual over the course of the last few days with people saying they are feeling 'the winter cold' for the first time, this year.
Today will be a cool day with highs of 5 to 7 degrees. There will be some rain on the north coast for some time, later.
Tonight
It will rain in all areas tonight. It will be heaviest and most persistent over Donegal and the southern half of Ulster, where some local flooding is possible.
Cool with lows of 3 to 5 degrees, in light variable winds.
