€706,988 announced for Donegal youth services

Donegal has received €706,988 of the €66.8 million announced today, (Monday), by Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman TD,in funding has been made available to support the provision of youth services nationwide in 2021.

This investment increases financial support for both youth services and youth clubs, as well as ensuring further strengthening and development of UBU Your Place Your Space, universal service provision and youth information.

Minister O’Gorman stated the increase of €5m, or 8%, which represents a notably larger sum than has been allocated in recent years, provides an opportunity to expand on the innovation and achievements of the sector in 2020.

“In this last dramatic year, I have been very impressed by the passion and determination at every level of the youth sector in responding to a wide range of challenges, not least of which is supporting our young people at the time of a global pandemic.

"I have also been impressed at the ability of the sector to harness innovation to the benefit of all young people and it is my hope that I can support this in the period ahead.

“I am committed to further progress in our youth funding and policy space over 2021. My department will oversee the establishment of additional services in UBU Your Place Your Space and drive forward reform across both Youth Information Centres and the Youth Services Grant Scheme in a spirit of collaboration and partnership.

He added he enormous respect for the transformative effect that comes from quality youth work with young people. I think recent history has shown what we have been saying from some time, funding for youth services changes lives, makes economic sense, and promotes equity, inclusion and social cohesion.”

The Donegal funding of €706,988 has been allocated for the following:

- €374,367 has been awarded to Targeted Youth Funding Scheme/Your Place Your Space;

- €141, 422 to Youth Information Centres;

- €71, 583 to the Local Youth Club Grant Scheme;

- €119,605 to the ETB Youth Grant