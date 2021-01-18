Contact

ALERT: Leading pet food brand issues product recall over fears that animals could become ill

The affected products are all from the Pedigree Chum range

Dog

Stock Image. Leading pet food brand issues product recall

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Mars Multisales Ireland has is extending its recall of a limited number of Pedigree Complete Dry Dog Food products.

A company spokesperson said: "These products do not meet our high quality and safety standards and could contain levels of Vitamin D which may cause harm to your pet if consumed over several weeks, so we are taking this proactive step to retrieve the listed products. 

"We ask consumers who have purchased the specific, affected products to immediately cease feeding it to their pet and contact our consumer care team for more information.

"If you have fed this product to your pet and in the event they are showing signs of illness such as excessive drinking and urination, we encourage you to seek veterinary advice."

The Lot Codes and Best Before Dates listed below are the only products impacted. Mars Multisales Ireland is working with its distributors and retailers to ensure that the recalled products are no longer sold and are removed from inventory.

The spokersperson said: "At Mars, we take our responsibility to pets and their owners very seriously. We care deeply about pets and would like to sincerely apologize for any concern caused."

Pet owners who have questions about the recall should call 1890 812 315 or visit www.uk.pedigree.com.

Each product included in the recall will have a lot code printed on the bag that begins with 045, 046 or 047 and a Best Before date of 12 November 2021 (12.11.21); 6 February 2022 (06.02.22); 14 February 2022 (14.02.22); or 15 February 2022 (15.02.22).

The following products are included:
Product: PEDIGREE COMPLETE SMALL DOG BEEF 1.4KG
Lot Code: 046D9MIN05
Best Before Date: 12.11.2021

Product: PED COMP DRY CHICKEN 2.6KG
Lot Code: 045F9MIN05
Best Before Date: 06.02.22

 
Product: PED COMP DRY CHICKEN 2.6KG
Lot Code: 046G9MIN05
Best Before Date:14.02.22

Product: PED COMP DRY CHICKEN E7 2.6KG
Lot Code: 047A9MIN05
Best Before Date:15.02.22

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time.

