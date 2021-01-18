Gardaí warn of package delivery scam

Gardaí have warned of a package delivery scam involving emails and texts under the branding of various courier companies.

The public is being warned of the potential risk to their personal and payment data.

The emails and texts are requesting recipients to pay an additional cost for customs clearance prior to delivery of their parcel.

In some instances, these emails and texts have been circulated in Irish.

Recipients are asked not to provide payment details, and to take a screenshot of the text and email, delete it, and anyone who believes they have been the victim of fraud is asked to report the matter to their local garda station.

The scam takes advantage of the confusion around Brexit and uses this uncertainty to defraud people, gardaí say.

Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said:

"Be careful, do your research, don’t rush in, ask yourself why me? Why am I getting this great offer, and if it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is.”

An Garda Síochána is advising the following: