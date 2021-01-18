Contact

Gardaí warn of package delivery scam

The scam involves emails and texts under the branding of various courier companies

New scam targets home office workers

The emails and texts are requesting recipients to pay an additional cost for customs clearance prior to delivery of their parcel

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Gardaí have warned of a package delivery scam involving emails and texts under the branding of various courier companies.

The public is being warned of the potential risk to their personal and payment data.

The emails and texts are requesting recipients to pay an additional cost for customs clearance prior to delivery of their parcel.

In some instances, these emails and texts have been circulated in Irish. 

Recipients are asked not to provide payment details, and to take a screenshot of the text and email, delete it, and anyone who believes they have been the victim of fraud is asked to report the matter to their local garda station. 

The scam takes advantage of the confusion around Brexit and uses this uncertainty to defraud people, gardaí say.

Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said:

"Be careful, do your research, don’t rush in, ask yourself why me? Why am I getting this great offer, and if it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is.”

 An Garda Síochána is advising the following:

  • Those who receive unsolicited correspondence and are awaiting a package to first independently verify the status of their package with the relevant postal service or courier. 
  • Never click on links in an unsolicited text or email, never provide payment details or give away personal data like your PIN, card numbers or passwords.
  • Do not respond to such messages and delete straight away
  • Never open attachments in unsolicited emails and to make sure your computer has the most up-to-date anti-virus software installed
  • Be wary of unsolicited phone calls
  • Only use secure sites and make sure you are on the real site. Check the URL and look for the trust seals.
  • Make sure to check these sites privacy policy, refunds policy and contact us section
  • Use trusted payment methods and never send cash
  • Use sites where a padlock symbol is shown beside the website address
  • Do not under any circumstances use public Wi-Fi when making payments - switch to 3G/4G on your phone if necessary
  • Independently visit the website of the online sales company as opposed to clicking on social media or pop-up adverts
  • Be cautious about claiming outrageous offers - if it sounds too good to be true it probably is
  • Stick to well-known websites or websites that you are familiar with or websites associated with high street retail outlets 

 

 

 

