Gardaí issue hundreds of fines for non-essential travel at weekend

Gardaí have issued more than 400 on-the-spot fines for non-essential travel under Covid-19 regulations since their introduction a week ago.

More than 300 fines were issued over the weekend for suspected breaches of the public health regulation relating to non-essential travel.

Up to Friday, January 15, 74 fines for non-essential travel had been processed.

Gardaí last week advised the public of the need to plan their activities over the weekend to take account that people are only allowed to exercise within 5km of their home.

“The vast majority of people were compliant with this over the weekend,” a Garda statement said.

“An Garda Síochána would like to remind people that the 5km limit includes the distance travelled to a location to exercise. In other words, you can’t travel more than 5km to a location to exercise.”