Weather forecast for Donegal - wet with cold winds keeping temperatures down

Today will be a wet, breezy and dull day with heavy rain at times. Cold with highs of only three or four degrees as a northerly breeze develops. Some of the rain may fall as sleet over high ground later in the day.

According to Met Éireann, it will turn colder tomorrow with rain turning to sleet in places.

Sunny spells and showers of rain, hail and sleet for the remainder of the week and next weekend, with temperatures a few degrees below normal and a widespread frost each night.