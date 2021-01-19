Donegal farmers look forward to continuation of the National Reserve in 2021

Farmers in Donegal have joined with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD., in welcoming the recommendation made by the Direct Payments Advisory Committee regarding the continuation of the National Reserve in 2021.

Following consultation between the department and the Direct Payments Advisory Committee, comprising members of the main farming bodies and agricultural advisory services, provision will now be made for applications to the National Reserve in 2021.

The EU Regulations underpinning the operation of the National Reserve provide for priority access to the mandatory categories of ‘Young Farmer’ and ‘New Entrant to Farming’.

Successful applicants to the National Reserve receive an allocation of entitlements at National Average value or a top-up to the National Average value on entitlements that are below the national average.

Speaking following the agreement of the Direct Payments Advisory Committee, Minister McConalogue said he welcomed the agreement reached by the group in terms of funding for the National Reserve.

"The securing of the National Reserve for 2021 is a very important step in supporting the most productive and ambitious farmers in the country.

"Giving priority access to Young Farmers and New Entrants ensures that we are continuing to support and encourage generational renewal in our sector,” he said.

Full details of the operation of the scheme, including terms and conditions, will be available when the scheme opens for online applications in February 2021 to coincide with the opening of online Basic Payment Scheme applications.

The closing date for receipt of applications under the scheme will be May 17.

While the detailed terms and conditions of the National Reserve for 2021 will be made available when the schemes launch for online applications in February, it is expected that the terms and conditions will be consistent with those that applied in recent years.