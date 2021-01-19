Gardaí investigating an incident where digger was set on fire in a Donegal quarry

Contact
Gardaí are seeking the circumstances surrounding an incident where a digger/excavator was set on fire in a Gaoth Dobhair quarry.
The incident happened between Wednesday and Friday last week.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the gardaí in Milford on 074 91 53060 or Gaoth Dobhair on 074 95 31 333.
You can also call the confidential Garda Line on 1800 666 111.
