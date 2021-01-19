Gardaí investigate incident where a car window was broken outside nursing home

Contact
File Photo
Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident where the back window of a car was smashed outside the Áras Uí Dhomhnaill nursing home in Milford.
The incident occurred between Saturday night and Sunday morning, last.
Sergeant Paul Wallace appealed to the public to help them resolve the issue.
You can call gardaí in Milford on 074 91 53060.
You can also contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
