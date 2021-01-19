Met Éireann warns of heavy rain and flooding in Donegal
The warning is for heavy rainfall will lead to accumulations of up to 30mm
Met Éireann is warning of heavy rain which could cause rivers to flood and bring localised flooding across Donegal.
The status yellow weather warning is in effect until 9pm on Tuesday.
The warning is for heavy rainfall which will lead to accumulations of up to 30mm, with higher accumulations in mountainous areas which will bring a risk of some river and localised flooding.
