Occupation of new Donegal direct provision centre delayed

The arrival of residents at the Letterkenny centre has been delayed by at least a month

Around 350 people are expected to be accommodated in former student accommodation in Letterkenny

Reporter:

Declan Magee

The arrival of residents to a new direct provision centre in Donegal has been delayed by at least a month.

Around 350 asylum seekers are expected to be accommodated in former student accommodation in Letterkenny. The first residents had been due to arrive at the Port Road accommodation at the end of this month. Up to sixty families are to be accommodated at the centre.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth has signed a contract with Bridgestock Care Ltd to provide accommodation for international protection applicants.

Chair of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District Cllr Donal Coyle said he has been told by the department that the first residents will not arrive until at least the end of February.

He told Tuesday’s meeting of the municipal district that the delay is mainly due to Covid-19 and the need to complete work at the centre.

The former student accommodation varies from two to three-bedroomed self-contained units with fully-equipped kitchens, living rooms and bathrooms. The department says the accommodation facilitates independent living for the families, in line with national standards for accommodation centres adopted last year. 

