Cross Border workers welcome the publication of Government's National Remote Work Strategy

Contact
Aidan O'Kane Co Chair Cross Border Workers Coalition
The Cross Border Workers Coalition (CBWC) has welcomed the Irish Government’s commitment to introducing legislation which will give employees the right to request remote working on a permanent basis after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Reacting to the publication of the National Remote Work Strategy from the Republic of Ireland Government, Aidan O’Kane, Co-Chair, Cross Border Workers Coalition said since their inception, they have campaigned tirelessly on the basis that current tax legislation on cross-border workers is outdated and does not reflect current working practices.
“We agree with the Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar TD, that there “can be huge benefits” to remote working provisions, including “more flexibility, less commuting, more time for family and friends”.
"However, as we stated in our correspondence to the Minister, cross-border tax legislation must be changed to accommodate new remote working practices to ensure that cross-border workers are not left behind.
“As a group we are committed to ensuring that cross-border workers domiciled in the Republic of Ireland, but working in Northern Ireland, are not subject to ‘double taxation’.
"Before the next budget, the Tax Strategy Group – an advisory group to the Finance Minister – will review the treatment of remote working.
"We now call on Finance minister, Paschal Donohoe, TD, for clarity as to how cross-border income tax legislation will be considered in this review.”
He added this move by the Irish Government shows their commitment to accommodate remote working practices for employees across Ireland.
"Upon this, we re-affirm our call to the Government to update current legislation and provide a permanent solution for disadvantaged cross-border workers," he said.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.