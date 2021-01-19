Cross Border workers welcome the publication of Government's National Remote Work Strategy

The Cross Border Workers Coalition (CBWC) has welcomed the Irish Government’s commitment to introducing legislation which will give employees the right to request remote working on a permanent basis after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reacting to the publication of the National Remote Work Strategy from the Republic of Ireland Government, Aidan O’Kane, Co-Chair, Cross Border Workers Coalition said since their inception, they have campaigned tirelessly on the basis that current tax legislation on cross-border workers is outdated and does not reflect current working practices.

“We agree with the Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar TD, that there “can be huge benefits” to remote working provisions, including “more flexibility, less commuting, more time for family and friends”.

"However, as we stated in our correspondence to the Minister, cross-border tax legislation must be changed to accommodate new remote working practices to ensure that cross-border workers are not left behind.

“As a group we are committed to ensuring that cross-border workers domiciled in the Republic of Ireland, but working in Northern Ireland, are not subject to ‘double taxation’.

"Before the next budget, the Tax Strategy Group – an advisory group to the Finance Minister – will review the treatment of remote working.

"We now call on Finance minister, Paschal Donohoe, TD, for clarity as to how cross-border income tax legislation will be considered in this review.”

He added this move by the Irish Government shows their commitment to accommodate remote working practices for employees across Ireland.

"Upon this, we re-affirm our call to the Government to update current legislation and provide a permanent solution for disadvantaged cross-border workers," he said.