Voluntary group offers assistance to rural community in south-west Donegal

Kilcar Parish Council would like to remind the people of their area that the local Community Support Group which was set up by the Kilcar Parish Council and the local GAA club, is still in place and operating should anyone wish to avail of its services.

They say they are aware that the recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases may be a cause of concern to some, so if anyone requires either collection or delivery of their groceries and prescriptions; need letters posted or just want to talk, you can contact the group at the following telephone numbers: Linda Lyons, (086) 829 7867; John Carr, (087) 222 5599; Peter Molloy, (086) 606 4535 or Bobby Cunningham (087) 958 3870