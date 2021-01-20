Donegal's innovative Garage Project to end next week

Pro-Social Ireland will be holding its closing ceremony of The Garage Project on Wednesday next, January 27.

It formed part of Donegal County Council’s €5.5m Local Authority Action Plan which is funded through the EU’s PEACE IV Programme and managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB). Match-funding has been provided by the Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

The underpinning purpose of this project was to deliver an important safety message each week to all the participants involved, focusing on the outcomes of losing control of an altered car, and about the importance of good driving behaviour and the consequences of poor behaviour on the road.

This project brought young people from a range of diverse backgrounds together to work on their love for all things motoring.

Speakers on the day will include cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Rena Donaghey, Pro-Social Ireland’s chairman, Mick Quinlivan; Donegal County Council Road Safety Officer, Brian O’Donnell; Tutor mechanic, Denis Ferry; Tutor panel beater, Leslie O’Donnell; DYS Youth Worker, Dominic McGlinchey and one young person who successfully completed the Garage Project.