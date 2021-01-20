Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Government should have been prepared with third country ports says Donegal TD

"We will have to wait and see if it is enough" - Thomas Pringle

Government should have been prepared with third country ports says Donegal TD

Rathmullan, one of the newly designated ports fishermen can now use

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Independent TD for Donegal, Thomas Pringle, said the Government should have been prepared with more designated third country ports before this week’s announcement.

“This is welcome news, but this situation should never have arisen. The Government should have designated these ports in Donegal while the Brexit talks were ongoing.

“It’s good to see the department has listened to fishermen and to their campaign, but the Government knew this was coming for more than three years and should have already been prepared for it.”

The Minister for the Marine this week announced the addition of five more third country ports – including three in Donegal at Rathmullan, Greencastle and Burtonport. Prior to the announcement, the vessels could land only in Killybegs and Castletownbere, Co Cork.

Deputy Pringle said that designating only the two ports, “was never a feasible situation for UK-registered vessels that are Irish owned and operated”.

The Killybegs-based TD had earlier called for the Government to designate more third-country ports in Donegal and around the Irish coast to facilitate Irish fishermen who operate UK-registered vessels.

He pointed out that Donegal would benefit from up to seven such ports, saying the situation could be reviewed over time and the designation removed from some ports, if necessary.

“There was always the concern that the Government would do the minimum to get them over the line. This will make a difference for Donegal-based fishermen who now don’t have to travel to Killybegs to land, but we will have to wait and see if it is enough,” he said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie