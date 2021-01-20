WEATHER FORECAST: A foggy morning in Donegal but what is in store for the rest of the day?

Many parts of Donegal are experiencing fog this morning, though this will clear by lunchtime in most parts to give a bright but crisp afternoon.

Temperature will range from 1ºC to 5ºC in light northwest breezes.

It will become cloudy again by evening with a chance of wintry showers. The temperature will be around 1ºC overnight with showers becoming increasingly wintry with moderate westerly breezes in the early hours of the morning.



Thursday will be very cold with sunshine and showers. with sleet or snow in places early in the morning. Showers will turn mainly to rain during the day with hail with a risk of thunder. Temperatures will reach around 4ºC to 5ºC in moderate west to northwest breezes.