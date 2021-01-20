Power cut hits more than 1,000 customers in Donegal

More than 1,000 homes and businesses are without power in the Letterkenny area following an outage.

ESB Networks says the fault in the Gortlee area was reported at 10.30am on Wednesday.

Work is underway to restore power and it is expected the supply will be returned early on Wednesday afternoon.

Almost 100 customers are also without power in the Cullion area due to a planned interruption. Power is expected to be restored by 4.30pm on Wednesday.