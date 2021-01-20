Contact

Son of Donegal emigrant paving the way for Trump prosecution

Congressman Brendan Boyle has been vocal in his condemnation of the outgoing President

President Donald Trump 'looking forward' to visiting County Clare

Donald Trump could face criminal prosecution as his time as US President comes to an end

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Democratic Party Congressman Brendan Boyle  has introduced a resolution which could lead to the prosecution of outgoing US President, Donald Trump.

The Pennsylvania congressman whose father emigrated from Glencolmcille in 1970   has been very vocal in his condemnation of Trump's actions. He has also spoken candidly about  being inside the Capitol building while it was being stormed. 

Congressman Boyle's resolution would direct the Department of Justice to open a criminal investigation into President Trump for his involvement in and incitement of the deadly attack upon the United States Capitol on January 6.

“What happened on January 6 is a serious crime,”  he said. “Donald Trump must be investigated for his role in inciting and perpetuating this crime.

“Provided there is sufficient evidence, as I strongly believe there is, Donald Trump must be indicted, arrested, and put on trial. 

“And if convicted, he should go to prison.” 

Congressman Boyle’s resolution directs the Department of Justice to open a criminal investigation into the president’s actions on January 6, 2021. In his rally to the crowd that attacked the Capitol, President Trump called on his supporters to act with violence by saying “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country.” 

Congressman Boyle believes Donald Trump’s actions rise to an incitement and solicitation of violence under 18 U.S. Code § 373, as well as seditious conspiracy against the United States  according to 18 U.S. Code § 2384, punishable by a maximum 20 year sentence. 

Given the Department of Justice directive prohibiting criminal charges against a sitting president, this resolution called for the investigation to begin once President Trump leaves office. 

That takes place today (Wednesday) so the way is now paved for a criminal investigation to take place.

