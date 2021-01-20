Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Body of German shepherd dog found wrapped in shower curtain and dumped in drain in Donegal

Investigations are continuing and the ISPCA is appealing for information

German Shepherd dog

File image of a German shepherd dog

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The ISPCA in Donegal recently received a call from a member of the public about a deceased German shepherd dog near Ballinahone, Burnfoot.

Senior Inspector Kevin McGinley responded and was confronted by the gruesome sight of the body of the female dog wrapped in a plastic shower curtain and dumped in a drain.

Inspector McGinley said: “It was shocking and irresponsible to discover an animal discarded in this manner, clearly showing no respect for either the dog or the environment”.

“I scanned the deceased dog for a microchip and although microchipping is a legal requirement, there was no chip present, making it difficult to locate an owner.  Investigations are continuing and we are appealing to the public to get in touch in confidence with any information to assist us with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information on this incident, or anyone who suspects animal cruelty, abuse or neglect is asked to contact the ISPCA National Animal Cruelty Helpline in confidence on 1890 515 515. Alternatively people can make a report online by emailing  helpline@ispca.ie

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie