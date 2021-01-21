Contact

Jobs boost: Major UK company to open store in Donegal - and employees can get 29 days' holiday a year

Company is part of London Stock Exchange listed Kingfisher plc, which also owns B&Q.

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

The UK’s largest multi-channel retailer of trade tools, accessories and hardware products is set to open its first store in Donegal.

Screwfix recently announced plans to open 40 new stores in Ireland, creating more than 400 jobs.

There are currently 11 stores in Ireland, and recruitment is now underway for a new store in Letterkenny, the Donegal Democrat reports today.

The company prides itself on its treatment of staff, with full-time employees eligible for 29 days' annual leave a year, far in excess of the average leave in the retail sector.

Screwfix has more than 650 stores, and has expanded rapidly in recent years.

Screwfix is part of London Stock Exchange listed Kingfisher plc, an international home improvement company, which also owns B&Q. It has more than 1,300 stores in the EU, Russia and Turkey. 

Employee benefits also include a 20% discount with Screwfix and B&Q, discounted healthcare and company share save schemes, as well as training and ongoing development initiatives.

Screwfix offers over 20,000 products that can be ordered over the phone, online or from a local store.

