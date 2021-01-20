Over 1,200 students will graduate from LYIT on Friday

LYIT's Graduation Day takes place online this coming Friday, January 22. There will be four online ceremonies taking place during this event.

They have students from all over Ireland and across the world graduating - from Cavan to Malaysia, Donegal to India, Dublin to USA - students will graduate from LYIT across all parts of the world.

2020 has been one of the most challenging and difficult years for students in Further and Higher Education. Students have faced many challenges along the way, which included the move to online teaching and learning in March 2020.

For many students at Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT), the last few months of their undergraduate and postgraduate studies were spent connecting virtually and engaging with their friends and lecturers online through virtual platforms.

The restrictions remain in 2021 and this year, LYIT’s Graduation Day will look and feel a little different for the ‘Class of 2020’.

There will be four conferring ceremonies taking place:

-Session 1: 10am - School of Business Conferring Ceremony -Session 2: 12pm - School of Engineering Conferring Ceremony -Session 3: 1pm - School of Science Conferring Ceremony

-Session 4: 3pm - School of Tourism Conferring Ceremony

During Graduation Day 2020, over 1,200 students will graduate from LYIT. It is expected that the ceremonies will be viewed by LYIT graduands from across Ireland and the world, with

graduands from as far away as India connecting virtually to this year’s online ceremonies.

LYIT president, Paul Hannigan, said this year, LYIT students and graduands have had to overcome many challenges.

"Ordinarily, we would be welcoming thousands of students, their families and friends to the LYIT campuses for Graduation Day, however, because of Covid-19 restrictions we have had to continue to adapt to these challenging times.

"I want to acknowledge the hard work, dedication and commitment made by LYIT students to reach this point. This is an important milestone in your academic journey, and I wish the ‘Class of 2020’ every success in the future," he said.

LYIT’s Graduation Day 2020 takes place on: https://www.lyit.ie/conferring

If you are graduating from LYIT on Friday, the school authorities have asked students to share their photos and messages directly to LYIT’s social media platforms on Instagram - tag @lyitofficial, on Facebook – tag @Letterkenny Institute of Technology and on Twitter – tag @LYIT