Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

North-West and Border region must receive bulk of Brexit Fund – TD

"The north and west region has not received its fair share" - Marian Harkin

North-West and Border region must receive bulk of Brexit Fund – Harkin

North-West and Border region needs Brexit Adjustment Funds says TD

Reporter:

Staff Reporter


"The North-West and Border region will be worst affected by Brexit and therefore should receive the largest share of the Brexit Adjustment Fund of €1 billion."

That's the view of Independent TD Marian Harkin, in her intervention on the Brexit debate with Minister Simon Coveney in the Dáil yesterday (Wednesday).

She emphasised the absolute need for those regions worst effected to be first in line for support from the Brexit Adjustment Fund.

Deputy Harkin quoted 2020 employment figures from Enterprise Ireland which showed that the largest decrease was in the North-West, which lost 2.9% of Enterprise Ireland supported jobs.

Compared to a decrease of 0.4% at national level, it very clearly showed the impact of Brexit and Covid on employment in the North West, she said.

"Indeed, two years ago, before any impact of Brexit or Covid, the northern and western region was downgraded by the European Commission from a developed region to a region in transition because the region had fallen further behind in economic terms," she pointed out.

Deputy Harkin quoted the regulation from the EU Commission, governing the allocation of Brexit funds, ‘having read this 41 page document the word cohesion is mentioned 31 times and the word territorial is used 14 times’, she said.

"This illustrated very clearly that the intent of the European Commission was that this fund would help ensure territorial cohesion which was simply a European term for balanced regional development," she stressed.

The EU Commission had stated that ‘it is appropriate that the member states when designing support measures focus in particular on the regions, areas and local communities most impacted by the UK withdrawal from the Union’, she told Minister Coveney.

In that context, over the coming months, the Government would be making decisions as to where and how the Brexit funds would be spent, she said.

"Over many years, whether it was the Cohesion Fund or other European funds, the north and west region has not received its fair share," she emphasised.

She added: "This could not be allowed to happen on this occasion and she would be keeping a very close eye on Government plans to allocate this funding."

Deputy Harkin also stated that she believed that the Northern and Western Regional Assembly would be the ideal vehicle for the distribution of this fund as it had detailed regional knowledge, a regional remit and, above all else, a regional focus.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie