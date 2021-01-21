North-West and Border region must receive bulk of Brexit Fund – TD



"The North-West and Border region will be worst affected by Brexit and therefore should receive the largest share of the Brexit Adjustment Fund of €1 billion."

That's the view of Independent TD Marian Harkin, in her intervention on the Brexit debate with Minister Simon Coveney in the Dáil yesterday (Wednesday).

She emphasised the absolute need for those regions worst effected to be first in line for support from the Brexit Adjustment Fund.

Deputy Harkin quoted 2020 employment figures from Enterprise Ireland which showed that the largest decrease was in the North-West, which lost 2.9% of Enterprise Ireland supported jobs.

Compared to a decrease of 0.4% at national level, it very clearly showed the impact of Brexit and Covid on employment in the North West, she said.

"Indeed, two years ago, before any impact of Brexit or Covid, the northern and western region was downgraded by the European Commission from a developed region to a region in transition because the region had fallen further behind in economic terms," she pointed out.

Deputy Harkin quoted the regulation from the EU Commission, governing the allocation of Brexit funds, ‘having read this 41 page document the word cohesion is mentioned 31 times and the word territorial is used 14 times’, she said.

"This illustrated very clearly that the intent of the European Commission was that this fund would help ensure territorial cohesion which was simply a European term for balanced regional development," she stressed.

The EU Commission had stated that ‘it is appropriate that the member states when designing support measures focus in particular on the regions, areas and local communities most impacted by the UK withdrawal from the Union’, she told Minister Coveney.

In that context, over the coming months, the Government would be making decisions as to where and how the Brexit funds would be spent, she said.

"Over many years, whether it was the Cohesion Fund or other European funds, the north and west region has not received its fair share," she emphasised.

She added: "This could not be allowed to happen on this occasion and she would be keeping a very close eye on Government plans to allocate this funding."

Deputy Harkin also stated that she believed that the Northern and Western Regional Assembly would be the ideal vehicle for the distribution of this fund as it had detailed regional knowledge, a regional remit and, above all else, a regional focus.