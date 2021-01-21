'We won't get away with casual approach to virus' - Dr Anthony Breslin NW HSE Director of Public Health

The HSE's Director of Public Health in the north west has warned people in Donegal that a casual approach to the Covid-19 virus will simply not work.

Dr Anthony Breslin made the comments as the confirmed number of daily cases in Donegal continues to show a reduction since the New Year, but are still way too high to allow any level complacency to creep in.

Since the last weekend of 2020, the county's 14-day incidence rate of transmission has gone down from the highest in the country to 11th.

Dr Breslin told donegallive.ie: “Cases are beginning to decrease in Donegal but slowly and more slowly than we would like.

“People need to recognise that because there is increased infection in the community their risk of getting the virus is higher than it was last autumn.

“Therefore we cannot get away with a casual approach to the virus.

“Also more people have ended up in hospital and more in ICU so the disease can be serious to all ages.”

Meanwhile. a worrying 8.6% of those asked to get a Covid-19 test at St. Conal's test centre in Letterkenny last week, failed to turn up as requested.

Approximately 2,126 test were carried out at the Letterkenny facility last week, the lowest weekly figure this year, while a further 356 tests were carried out at the Cleary Centre in Donegal Town. The DNA (did not attend) rate in Donegal Town was a much smaller 1.6%.

In such cases, people have been contacted by the HSE, usually by text and asked to attend the Covid-19 test centres, as a close contact.