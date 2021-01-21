Donegal Priest calls for fishermen to be furnished with licences which would allow them to port at their native pier

A Donegal priest has said that Irish-based fishermen who have UK licences on their vessels ought to be furnished with a non-transferable transition licence which will allow them to port at their own piers rather than force them to take a seven-hour round-trip to a designated port endangering their lives in inclement weather.

Five new ports

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, this week, designated five additional Irish ports for UK registered Northern Ireland vessel landings for both IUU (illegal, unreported or unregulated fishing) and North East Atlantic Fisheries Commission (NEAFC) purposes. The five new ports designated were Ros a Mhíl, Howth, Greencastle, Rathmullan and Burtonport and join Killybegs and Castletownbere which continue to be designated for landings from vessels of any third country origin. However, Fr John Joe Duffy said that a lot more needs to be done in order to protect fishermen’s lives and livelihoods.

Junior Minister

He called for the appointment of a junior minister to the department: “It is very clear that a new single-focused minister, with a good knowledge of fisheries is needed and a minister who will take advice from people who have a good knowledge of fishing outside of the department.

“ It is obvious and now very clear that our Government and the Department of the Marine unlike France, the Dutch and Spain, etc failed to see the need to facilitate and failed to engage with Irish-based fishermen with Northern Ireland Licences.”

Native ports

He said fishermen ought to be allowed to port at their native ports, such as, Magheroarty, Malin Head and Glengad. Fr Duffy said the recent announcement was in stark contrast to Northern Ireland who have already designated seven ports for its three coastal counties .

He added that the EC Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries requested from all member states their designation of ports for non-registered European boats in a notice to all stakeholders from Brussels on August 17, 2020. “Why did the Department of Marine officials fail to deal with the consequences of this directive because with or without a deal: this was going to be a massive issue,” the Burtonport-native said.

Encouraged to expand

Father Duffy said that what was required in addition to the recent announcement in relation to ports, was a non-transferable transition licence, allowing those that had purchased a Northern Ireland Licence or by extension a UK licence but had for the duration of its use by the purchaser/boat owner and or his successors, who has remained domicile and a tax resident in the Republic: in such cases and as a consequence of Brexit, the Irish Government should have granted a transition licence to our citizens.

He said: "I am calling on the Minister for the Marine to issue such licenses immediately before fishermen get lost at sea. These fishermen were encouraged to expand, they purchased what was a licence you could use within the EU, but the UK decided to leave, the fishermen’s circumstances did not change and as such they need to be accommodated by the Government due to the change of circumstances."