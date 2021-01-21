Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

UK retailer Halfords to close Donegal store

Company says it is hopeful of redeploying staff at Letterkenny store

UK retailer Halfords to close Donegal store

Halford's store at the Forte Retail Park in Letterkenny is to close

Reporter:

Declan Magee

UK retailer Halfords has confirmed it is to close its Letterkenny store.
Staff at the Forte Retail Park premises have been informed in recent days that the store is to close.
The company, which employs around 10,000 people at more than 400 stores and garages in UK and Ireland, is a retailer of car parts, car enhancement, tools, camping and touring equipment and bicycles.
In July the company announced plans to close up to 60 stores and garages.
In a statement released to Donegal Live, the company said: “As we announced last July, we were always planning to exit a small percentage of our stores and this includes our Letterkenny store in the Forte Retail Park. We are working hard to support all of those affected and are hopeful of being able to offer those colleagues one of a wide range of new service-orientated roles at alternative locations.”
A surge in demand for bikes and cycling equipment during lockdown saw the company’s pre-tax profits doubled to £55 million for the six months to October 2 of last year. Cycling-related sales were 54.4% higher than the same period in 2019.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie