UK retailer Halfords to close Donegal store

UK retailer Halfords has confirmed it is to close its Letterkenny store.

Staff at the Forte Retail Park premises have been informed in recent days that the store is to close.

The company, which employs around 10,000 people at more than 400 stores and garages in UK and Ireland, is a retailer of car parts, car enhancement, tools, camping and touring equipment and bicycles.

In July the company announced plans to close up to 60 stores and garages.

In a statement released to Donegal Live, the company said: “As we announced last July, we were always planning to exit a small percentage of our stores and this includes our Letterkenny store in the Forte Retail Park. We are working hard to support all of those affected and are hopeful of being able to offer those colleagues one of a wide range of new service-orientated roles at alternative locations.”

A surge in demand for bikes and cycling equipment during lockdown saw the company’s pre-tax profits doubled to £55 million for the six months to October 2 of last year. Cycling-related sales were 54.4% higher than the same period in 2019.