Hand-made with love - a Donegal grandmother's heart-warming lockdown project for premature babies

A truly inspirational Donegal grandmother has used her free time during lockdown to help others, and the results are beautiful.

Downings lady Mary McBride - known locally as Granny Fenny - has kept busy knitting cardigans and hats for the neonatal unit at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH). These gorgeous handknits will be used for premature babies in the hospital.

Like many generous-spirited people, Granny Fenny is a humble soul. She was quite taken aback by the reaction to a photograph posted to the Age Friendly Donegal Twitter feed, showing Granny Fenny with the hand knit items.

Her daughter Mary had shared the photo with family and friends before taking the items to the neonatal unit. Mary’s colleague asked permission to tweet the photo. Judging by the reaction, Granny Fenny’s gentle smile and beautiful knitting has clearly touched the hearts of people in Donegal and beyond.

Her daughter Mary explained how Granny Fenny’s lockdown project came about.

“She always had an interest in knitting,” said Mary. She loved making things for the grandchildren, and making Donegal dolls and things like that.

“We saw an ad looking for stuff for the prem babies and that was where the idea came from. We looked at the spec of what they wanted and she did a whole lot of different sizes, from tiny to the bigger ones, and she did the hats to go along with them too.”

As the photo shows, Granny Fenny used a lovely range of colours and patterns. The love and attention that has gone into these cardigans and hats will surely bring a smile to parents whose tiny baby is in neonatal care at LUH.

Granny Fenny would normally have a busy social life and she is very aware of the challenges that lockdown has brought, particularly for her generation.

“She was involved with the social side of the Day Centre in Carrigart until March,” said Mary. “She loved going dancing and all the other activities.

“Covid has changed everybody’s lives. My mother lives alone but she is very active. She bakes and she makes bread as well as knitting. Everything she makes, she gives away. When you are creative like that, it helps. It is good to be able to do something.”

When asked if she had any advice for other people who are struggling with lockdown, Granny Fenny said: “Keep yourself active. Find something to do, like baking. Some of the people in the Day Centre do embroidery, and they made beautiful tablecloths. The main thing is to keep doing some kind of activity.”

The much-loved Downings grandmother is looking forward to the reopening of the Carrigart Day Centre when the Covid-19 situation improves. Hopefully with the vaccine roll out prioritising older people and healthcare workers, this won’t be too long.

In the meantime, she is very grateful for the support she is still receiving from the Day Centre.

“They have been very good,” said Mary. “They do food three days a week and deliver it.

“In normal times they do a lot of outings and dances. It is a great place for people who go there and they all have a great social life.”

Granny Fenny has now turned her hands to making hats for older people in residential care. If the saying ‘busy hands are happy hands’ is true then this Donegal grandmother must certainly be a very contented lady.