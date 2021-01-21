Contact

From Conflict To Division – Donegal 1919 – 1925

A new publication from Donegal County Museum

From Conflict To Division – Donegal 1919 – 1925

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal County Museum has written and produced a fascinating new booklet entitled “From Conflict to Division: Donegal 1919-1925” which explores the story of the War of Independence, Partition, and the Civil War in County Donegal. 

The period 1912 to 1923 is perhaps one of the most important in Irish history. The events that occurred during this decade transformed the island of Ireland and have had a lasting legacy on Irish politics and society, right up to the present day.

In the 100 years since, the lines between fact and myth have become blurred and the true story of the revolutionary years was buried but not forgotten. The booklet highlights some of the events from this period that impacted the people of Donegal. 

This bilingual booklet was supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under the Decade of Centenaries 2012 -2023 Initiative and by the Creative Ireland Programme 2017-2022.


This free booklet is available online and can be downloaded from Donegal County Museum website see 

https://www.donegalcoco.ie/culture/countymuseum/publications/

