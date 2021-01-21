RECALL ALERT: Donegal shoppers advised of vitamin supplement recall due to error with contents

Contact
Boots Mulitvamins recall notice issued
Irish shoppers are advised by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland that Boots UK is recalling batches of its Boots Multivitamins 180 tablets.
This is due to the erroneous inclusion of its Multivitamin and Iron tablets which are not declared on the label.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in Boots stores supplied with the implicated batches.
The following batches are affected:
Product: Boots Multivitamins, pack size: 180 tablets
Batch numbers: 1805 and 1806
Best before: 11/2022.
Country Of Origin: United Kingdom
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
This Donegal woman's beautiful hand-knits will surely bring a smile to families whose premature baby is in neonatal care
New York Irish Centre's Woman of the Year, Donegal's Jane McCarter O'Dowd, with her husband, Rob, dad, John, and mum, Breda.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.