Weather forecast for Donegal - cold today and tonight with some wintry showers

Today will be cold with a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers may be wintry. Highest temperatures of three to five degrees with light to moderate westerly breezes.
According to Met Éireann, Friday night will be very cold with frost and icy patches developing. There will be some fog patches also. Most areas will be dry. However, wintry showers will continue overnight. Lowest temperatures of minus four to zero degrees.
Tomorrow will be cold with sunny spells. Much of the country will be dry. Highest temperatures of three to six degrees with light westerly breezes.
Tomorrow night night a band of rain, sleet and snow will move eastwards across the country. Frost and ice will develop as the rain, sleet and snow gradually clear with lowest temperatures of minus three to zero degrees.
Sunday will continue very cold with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers.
Monday will continue cold with a good deal of dry, bright weather and a few wintry showers.
