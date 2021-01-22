One million straw bales for the chop - what will Donegal farmers make of it?

A new €10m scheme will see farmers paid €250/ha for straw incorporation this year.

According to the Irish Farmers' Journal, more than 150,000 tonnes of straw will be chopped this year as part of a new Government scheme.

Farmers will be paid €250/ha to incorporate straw in a €10m environmental scheme.

The 40,000ha budgeted for equates to one million bales at €10/bale. That’s 15% of the total straw harvest.

The news will alarm livestock farmers and the mushroom industry who rely heavily on straw, particularly with peat being lost as a bedding option.

The Journal adds that straw supplies were tight in 2020 due to drought. A repeat this year, combined with the chopping of straw, could lead to exceptionally tight supplies, with increased prices an extra dividend for grain growers but a cost for cattle and sheep farmers.