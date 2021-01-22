Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

One million straw bales for the chop - what will Donegal farmers make of it?

One million straw bales for the chop - new scheme will be of interest to Donegal farmers

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A new €10m scheme will see farmers paid €250/ha for straw incorporation this year.

According to the Irish Farmers' Journal, more than 150,000 tonnes of straw will be chopped this year as part of a new Government scheme.

Farmers will be paid €250/ha to incorporate straw in a €10m environmental scheme.

The 40,000ha budgeted for equates to one million bales at €10/bale. That’s 15% of the total straw harvest.

The news will alarm livestock farmers and the mushroom industry who rely heavily on straw, particularly with peat being lost as a bedding option.

The Journal adds that straw supplies were tight in 2020 due to drought. A repeat this year, combined with the chopping of straw, could lead to exceptionally tight supplies, with increased prices an extra dividend for grain growers but a cost for cattle and sheep farmers.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie