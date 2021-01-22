Contact

Latest dolphin strandings including one in Donegal leads to petition against supertrawlers

Four dead dolphins were found on western shores within days of each other

One of the stranded dolphins on the west coast in recent days

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Marine life conservation organisations have expressed concern at the number of common dolphins being washed up dead on the western seaboard, including several in Donegal.

Irish Whale and Dolphin Group records show that the latest stranding of the species was reported in Burtonport on January 19. It coincides with dead strandings of common dolphins at Ownahincha, Co Cork and Inishbofin, Co Galway, both of which were also discovered on January 19. And just a few days earlier on January 15, a deceased common dolphin was found at Oranmore on Galway Bay.

Over the last month, the stranded remains of common dolphins were found at Barna, Co Galway and Courtmacsherry Bay, Co Cork on January 10; at Cullenamore, Co Sligo on January 9; at Ballycotton, Co Cork on January 6; at Fermoyle, Co Kerry on January 5; at Cloghane, Co Kerry on January 4; at Quilty, Co Clare on December 29; at Downings, Co Donegal on December 27; at Rock Island Co Cork and Murvagh Strand, Co Donegal on December 26.

Remains of unspecified dolphin species were also reported from Cleggan Bay, Co Galway on January 11 and Carraroe, Co Galway on January 10.

According to the Blue Planet Society, a number of pelagic supertrawlers have been operating in this area in recent weeks. The marine conservation organisation estimates that only around 8% of dolphins killed at sea by the nets of fishing vessels reach the shore. 

The are calling on people to support their call to protect dolphins from supertrawlers in EU waters by signing a petition at change.org. It can be found at: https://www.change.org/p/stop-the-slaughter-of-common-dolphins-by-the-fishing-industry-in-eu-waters

Anyone who sees a dead, injured or stranded marine mammal is asked to report it to the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group at  https://iwdg.ie/report-a-stranding/

People are also encouraged to report live sightings of marine mammals as this helps to provide data on marine wildlife along our coast. Live sightings can be reported at https://records.iwdg.ie/sighting.php

