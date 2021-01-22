Snow and ice warning issued for Donegal

A weather warning has been issued for snow and ice in Donegal.

The status yellow warning is for falls of hail, sleet and snow and icy and hazardous conditions.

Met Éireann has put the warning in place until midday on Saturday. The warning also covers Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

The UK Met Office has issued a snow and ice warning for all of Northern Ireland. It is warning that snow and ice may cause travel disruption on Friday night and early Saturday.