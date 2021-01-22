Donegal projects supported through the 2020 Community Enhancement Programme

More than 50 Donegal projects have been supported through the 2020 Community Enhancement Programme (CEP).

The Programme, funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development, is designed to support community groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, through the provision of small capital grants.

Among the projects funded in 2020 include childcare groups and playgrounds, recreational groups, community gardens and premises, sports grounds and initiatives that support the elderly.

There were two rounds of this funding in 2020 – June and August - with a total of €7m available to improve facilities. In total 3,068 projects across the State are being funded.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue, welcomed the announcement by his colleagues Ministers Humphreys and O’Brien.

He said: "These community supports are vitally important to encourage rural community development and to assist local community projects in Donegal."

Commenting Minister Humphreys stated: “The Community Enhancement Programme has supported a varied and wide-ranging list of projects in every county of Ireland across 2020. The Programme shows how relatively small amounts of funding can make a big difference to communities and organisations that carry out really important work.

“If we’ve learned anything in recent months, as we’ve coped with this Pandemic, it’s the importance of our small community groups. They have gone above and beyond in 2020 and I am delighted as Minister to support them."

Minister O’Brien stated: “The work completed by community and voluntary groups each year is hugely important and can be seen in communities around the country.

“I am delighted that an additional €5 million was secured as part of the July Stimulus for community centres which is making a big difference across the country.”

“The projects listed show the value of work being completed and I would encourage groups to contact their Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) for information on the 2021 CEP when this is launched later this year."

Examples of the type of projects supported include: the development of COVID-19 compliant play areas for children; the purchase of COVID-19 related equipment to facilitate the reopening of community premises; and upgrades to community centres and facilities, as well as the purchase of equipment to maintain community gardens and areas.

Marquees, heaters, IT and other equipment to facilitate social distancing were also included.

Today’s announcement follows open application processes which were administered by Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs) in each Local Authority area.

This ensures that LCDCs can use their local experience to ensure the funding goes to where it is needed most. It is intended to run the programme again in 2021.

The list of projects supported to date under both rounds of the Community Enhancement Programme is available HERE.