Calling all Foroige participants in Donegal - have your say on upcoming activities

Foroige participants are invited to submit their ideas
The Foróige North West team are working hard behind the scenes to plan and prepare lots of fun, exciting and creative events and programmes for young people across the region over the coming weeks.
A spokesperson said: “Our services and supports have moved online for the most part, and we want to ensure we are providing new and innovative ideas for our young people and families to take part in.
“Youth Participation is a huge focus in Foróige, so we want to hear what our young people are interested to see over the next while! Activities? Workshops? Speakers? We want to know!
“All Foróige young people across the North West are invited to take part in our short survey, giving us ideas of who and what you would ideally like to see from us - all within reason of course!
Foroige participants can take part at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XH3CPDL
