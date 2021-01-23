Weather forecast for Donegal - cold spell to continue

Following a cold start this morning, frost and ice will be slow to clear, according to Met Eireann.

Scattered wintry showers will become more isolated through the afternoon with good sunny spells developing. A more organised band of rain will approach tonight night falling as sleet and snow as it extends eastwards. Highest temperatures of just two to four degrees with a light to moderate westerly breeze. Tonight temperatures in many places will drop to between minus three and zero degrees.

It will be cold for the remainder of this weekend and to start next week. There will be a mix of showers and clear spells following for Sunday and Monday. It will then turn unsettled but milder for the rest of next week.