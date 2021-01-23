Weather forecast for Donegal - cold spell to continue

Contact
It will be a cold start this morning
Following a cold start this morning, frost and ice will be slow to clear, according to Met Eireann.
Scattered wintry showers will become more isolated through the afternoon with good sunny spells developing. A more organised band of rain will approach tonight night falling as sleet and snow as it extends eastwards. Highest temperatures of just two to four degrees with a light to moderate westerly breeze. Tonight temperatures in many places will drop to between minus three and zero degrees.
It will be cold for the remainder of this weekend and to start next week. There will be a mix of showers and clear spells following for Sunday and Monday. It will then turn unsettled but milder for the rest of next week.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.