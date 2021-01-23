Cash boost for Donegal's hard working communities/organisations



Donegal projects covering a wide spectrum of activities have been supported through 2020 Community Enhancement Programme cash grant which were announced on Friday afternoon.

The Programme, funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development, is designed to support community groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, through the provision of small capital grants.

Among the projects funded are childcare groups and playgrounds, recreational groups, community gardens and premises, sports grounds and initiatives that support the elderly.

It shows how relatively small amounts of funding can make a big difference to communities and organisations that carry out really important work.

The announcement follows open application processes which were administered by Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs) in each Local Authority area.

This ensures that LCDCs can use their local experience to ensure the funding goes to where it is needed most. It is intended to run the programme again in 2021.

Donegal Family Resource Centre, Donegal Town €5,000; Aislann Chill Chartha, Kilcar €2,713; Mountcharles Community Development, Mouncharles €1,000;Killybegs Mens Shed, Killybegs €819; Bluestack Centre and Hostel, Drimarone €1,000; Dunkineely Community Ltd, Dunkineely €1,000; Cosite Forbartha na Carraige, Carrick €845; Cosite Forbartha Ceantar Mhin an Aoire, Meenaneary €412; Pobail Pairtiocht Iar Dheisceart Dhun na nGall, Killybegs €819; Co Donegal Railway Restoration CLG, Donegal Town €838; Donegal Lar Chomhairle Paroiste Ghleann Cholm Cille, Glencolmcille €1,000; An tSean Bheairic, Falcarragh €3,146; Larionad Acmhainni Nadurtha Cuideachta faoi Theorainn Rathaiochta, (LAN CTR), Falcarragh €4,700; Rosses Womens Shed/Sciobol Ban na Rosann, Dungloe €603; Downstrands Family Resource Centre, Portnoo €1,000; Paisti Cois Mara, Magheraroarty €666; Club Oige Chriost Ri, Magheraroarty €655; Ardara Sheltered Housing Association CLG, Ardara €677; St Columba's Community Centre, Burtonport €1,000; Glenties Market Hall Committee, Glenties €1,000; St Connell's Museum/Heritage Centre, Glenties €1,000; Sciobal na mBan/Upstyles Gweedore/ Gortahork €1,000; Sliabh Sneacht Centre Co Ltd, Clonmany €5,000; Inishowen Children's Autism Related Education Ltd, Buncrana €2,508; Carrowmenagh Community Centre Ltd, Carndonagh €1,000; Barrack Hill Town Park Community Food Project, Carndonagh €800; Tullyarvan Mill, Buncrana €545; Glengad Community Association Malin €1,000; Mens Shed, Carndonagh €1,000; Inishowen Rivers Trust, Moville €1,000; Inishowen Community Media Network, Buncrana €1,000; Newtowncunningham Housing Assocation, Newtowncunningham €593; Culdaff Football Club, Culdaff €1,000; Donegal Women's Centre, Letterkenny €5,000; Congress Resource Centre for Unemployed, Letterkenny €967; Foroige Kilmacrennan, Kilmcrennan €1,000; Kerrykeel Tidy Towns, Kerykeel €1,000; Letterkenny Youth and Family Services, Letterkenny €998; Kilmacrennan Men's Shed, Kilmacrennan €1,000; Old School Kerrykeel Community Centre, Kerrykeel €1,000; Fanad Naionra, Fanad €1,000; Letterkenny CDP, Letterkenny €1,000; Letterkenny Community Centre CLG, Letterkenny €1,000; Letterkenny Mens Shed, Letterkenny €900; Balor Developmental Community Arts Group, Ballybofey €1,000; Lifford Clonleigh Resource Centre, Lifford €1,000; Cappry Residents Group, Ballybofey €1,000; Planet Youth, Ballybofey €555; Finn Valley Guild ICA, Castlefin €1,000; Butt Drama Circle Co Ltd, Ballybofey €990; The Base Enterprise Centre/BASICC,Stranorlar €1,000; Ballybofey & Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce, Stranorlar €1,000; Donegal Mountain Rescue Team, St Johnston €1,000; Convoy Community & Environmental Committee, Convoy €1,000; Lifford Celtic Youths, Lifford €1,000; Lifford Association Tourism Commerce Heritage, Lifford €940; Drumkeen Youth Club, Drumkeen €1,000 Twin Towns ABC, Ballybofey €1,000; Cloghan Childcare Centre, Cloghan €1,000.