Sad passing of Donegal icon

The late Maire Rua Gallagher enjoying her favourite drink, a Lucozade
It's not only the snow that covers the county of Donegal this morning as the news of the sad passing of the iconic Máire Rua Gallagher casts a deep sense of sadness and grief here and far beyond.
The Bunbeg woman spent many years as a bus conductress in Glasgow, was a life long supporter of Glasgow Celtic but perhaps is best known for being an ardent follower of country singer, Daniel O'Donnell.
Daniel reacted to the news this morning with a post on his Facebook page.
"I'm so sad today to hear of the passing of my good friend Máire Rua Gallagher otherwise known as "my Darlin".
"Many of you will know her from going to our shows. She has followed my career from the very beginning and was a huge supporter of everyone on the country music stage. Rest in peace Máire. You will be truly missed."
A permanent presence in the front row whenever possible, she championed the singer from the very start. Her fame led to her story being told in many television programmes as well as programmes on Raidió na Gaeltachta and Highland Radio
Máire Rua as she was best known celebrated her 90th birthday last March. Her family organised a big party for her in Teach Hiudaí Beag, Bunbeg .
Funeral details will be made available later
