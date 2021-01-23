Man due in court over indecency and child grooming charges

Contact
Dungannon Magistrates Court
A 32 year old man arrested by detectives from PSNI Public Protection Branch in the Strabane area yesterday, (Friday), has been charged with a number of offences including making indecent images of children, distributing indecent images of children and attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming.
He is expected to appear at Dungannon Magistrates court this morning.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Positions have been advertised for jobs on the new Curlew Action Teams in an effort to save the species
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.