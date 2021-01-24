Donegal gritters have been out in action this morning

Donegal County Council's fleet of gritting lorries have been out in action since 6am this Sunday morning.

Layers of snow and freezing condition have made the roads dangerous so drive with care.

The routes to be gritted are:

06: Inishowen West

04: Inishowen South

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

03: National Primary South

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

09: Cill Ulta East

10: Cill Ulta West

11: Na Rosa

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

16: Donegal West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

19: Donegal National Secondary

05: Inishowen East

BT: Buncrana Town

LT: Letterkenny Town

As always, assume no road is ice free.