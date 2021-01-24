Weather forecast for Donegal - another cold day in prospect

Today will be very cold with frost, ice and with some lying snow in places, giving hazardous conditions. There'll be further falls of rain, hail, sleet and snow through the morning and early afternoon, especially in eastern and southern parts of the province, with further snow accumulations.

According to Met Éireann, it will become mainly dry through the afternoon, with more in the way of sunshine but at the same time outbreaks of rain and sleet will move into the north-west.

Highest temperatures of only one to five degrees with just light variable breezes, becoming mostly light to moderate southwesterly, but freshening in western coastal parts later in the day.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Overview: Cold, wintry spell coming to an end on Tuesday with a change to much milder and wetter conditions.

Monday: There'll be showery outbreaks of rain or sleet during the day mixed with dry and bright intervals. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with a moderate westerly breeze. Becoming overcast during the night, with a persistent spell of rain moving into the west towards morning as southerly winds freshen. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +3 degrees with frost in places.