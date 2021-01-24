Contact

Anger in Donegal at anti-abortion protest outside community hospital

Lifford locals angered at graphic images used at local community hospital site

Anger at anti-abortion protest outside Donegal hospital

The protest group outside Lifford Community Hospital with some of the images that drew complaints from the public

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

An anti-abortion Pro-Life protest outside Lifford Community Hospital yesterday (Saturday) has sparked complaints and hostile response from members of the public.

The eight person group mounted a small protest outside the entrance to the facility while displaying a number of posters with uncensored images of unborn babies.

A spokesman said they were there to protest at what he claimed was the practice of places such as community hospitals handing out abortion pills "killing the future Irish race".

He added: "The Irish people have survived invasions from the Normans, the Vikings, the English, Cromwell ...you name it, we survived it but we will not survive if we continue to murder our unborn Irish children."

He said they would not rest until the act allowing abortion was overturned and claimed the posters on display were to show people was abortion really entailed.

Locals from the Lifford area posted on their Facebook pages that they were shocked and disturbed to see this take place.

"I was taking my children to the shop when they saw these people with horrible posters. It was totally uncalled for an very upsetting," said one mother.

Another added: "There is a time and place for a debate about the ethics and rules governing abortion but the rights and wrong should not be forced on people without any advanced warning. I have my own views and I respect that everyone has an opinion, but to stand there on a Saturday morning with such graphic images in undignified and just wrong. I hope the gardaí look into this," he said.

